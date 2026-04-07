Minnesota weather: A chilly but calmer and bright Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures start in the single digits and teens before climbing into the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase, but conditions stay quiet with filtered sunshine. Warmer temperatures in the 60s arrive on Wednesday.



A chilly Tuesday morning in Minnesota gives way to filtered sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures across Minnesota begin in the single digits and teens before warming into the 30s and 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 45 degrees.

Clouds increase through the day, allowing for filtered sunshine. Southeast winds stay fairly light at 5–15 mph.

Overnight lows hold in the upper 30s and low 40s as the southerly wind starts to pick up.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns much warmer, with highs reaching into the 60s. It will be breezy, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few light showers as a front moves through.

Thursday looks quieter, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Another system moves through Thursday night, bringing the chance for rain showers, especially across southern Minnesota.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Highs climb into the 60s on Saturday and push into the 70s by Sunday. Thunderstorm chances increase by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)