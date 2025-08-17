Minnesota weather: Soggy Sunday morning, storms return this evening

The Brief Sunday started with heavy rains in parts of Minnesota. More storms bringing heavy rain are expected in the evening across the state. The rain is expected to calm by Tuesday, leading into a nice week.



Sunday forecast

What to expect:

Sunday morning has been a soggy morning, especially for southern Minnesota, bringing some flash flood warnings as rain lingers in the area.

Some passing showers are expected in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, with storms possible leading into the afternoon.

By Sunday night, a cold front moving through the state is expected to bring storms across Minnesota.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and lightning.

Looking ahead

What's next:

The rain showers are expected to continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday morning will have some pop-up showers, and things will start to dry out as the system moves out of the state.

The rain will turn to beautiful weather, with the humidity falling starting Tuesday.