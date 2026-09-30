Taste Buds: Crocktober

October is officially "Crocktober" for Stephanie Hansen as she fires up the slow cookers for easy, flavor-packed comfort food recipes.

Stephanie visits creator Erin Jensen, the voice behind popular food blog The Wooden Skillet, to see how she crafts crowd-pleasing, elevated crockpot meals. Erin demonstrates her rich short rib ragu served over rigatoni, along with a hearty Italian wedding soup made with tiny, pan-seared pork and beef meatballs.

Back in Stephanie’s kitchen, inventor Betsy Thompson of Load of Crock stops by to demonstrate her line of crockpot liners designed to simplify cleanup. Betsy and Stephanie put the liners to the test while building slow-cooked meatball sub sandwiches.

Plus, Stephanie shares a simple weeknight hack for cooking pasta directly inside the slow cooker, transforming simple ingredients into a creamy, one-pot lemon chicken pasta.

Slow Cooker Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta

Ingredients

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 breasts)

2 cups heavy cream

4 Tbsp butter

1 cup chicken broth

1 clove micro-planed garlic

1 tsp Italian seasoning

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1/2 lb penne rigate

1/3 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp freshly chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.