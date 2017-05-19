Black bear sighted in family's backyard in Elk River, Minn.
The Elk River Police Department is reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, garbage and pet food from their yards after a black bear was sighted wandering through a family's backyard over the weekend. Video credit: Elk River Police Department
Black bear seen running through neighborhood in Lindstrom, Minn.
A black bear was seen running through a neighborhood in Lindstrom, Minnesota Thursday morning.
Bear, 3 cubs sighted in Oak Grove, Minn.
A black bear and her three cubs were sighted again in Oak Grove, Minnesota, near a golf course. Video credit: FOX 9 viewer Ashley Victoria
Bear makes surprise visit to house in Brainerd, Minn.
A black bear made a surprise visit to a house in Brainerd, Minnesota Thursday night. Video credit: Jenny Voels
BEAR WEEK: Living and camping with bears
There are bears among us in places where, not so long ago, we never would have seen black bears in Minnesota.
BEAR WEEK: Black bear range expanding south in Minnesota
Black bears are one of nature's more adaptable animals and hunger is most often their main motivator. Bears have the best sense of smell in the forest, which means a bear will range far and wide if food can be found.
BEAR WEEK: Keeping the bears at the Minnesota Zoo active
MA goes behind the scenes at the Minnesota Zoo to see how they keep the bears active and enriched.
Meet the Como Zoo's polar bears
MA Rosko goes behind the scenes with the Como Zoo's polar bears.