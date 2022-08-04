Fact Check: Are Minnesota governors powerless to change abortion access?
While Minnesota governors can't unilaterally change the state constitution, they're not powerless on the topic of abortion.
Fact Check: Jensen misstates test score slump; Walz's COVID claim lacks data
Education is a flashpoint in the Minnesota governor's race, as Republican challenger Scott Jensen hammers DFL Gov. Tim Walz about falling test scores and time missed in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details
Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fact Check: Is the lack of debates in the Minnesota governor's race unusual?
Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen alleges that DFL Gov. Tim Walz is avoiding debates in this year's Minnesota governor's race, while Walz says the pace of scheduling debates isn't unusual. Time for a FOX 9 fact check.
Fact Check: Anti-Jensen abortion ad quotes him accurately, but he's shifted his stance
A television ad attacking Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen accurately quotes Jensen's comments on abortion from earlier this year, though Jensen has shifted his position in recent weeks.
Fact Check: $740 billion climate and health bill will raise taxes, just not as GOP says
Congressional Democrats sent their sweeping package of climate initiatives, prescription drug price caps, and corporate tax increases to President Joe Biden's desk Friday, just weeks after the bill appeared left for dead.
Fact check: Walz, Jensen take liberties in first debate
In their first face-to-face showdown, Gov. Tim Walz characterized Republican challenger Scott Jensen as an inexperienced armchair quarterback, while Jensen painted Walz's first term as a disappointment.