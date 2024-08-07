Why Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy keeps his tights on after a bad practice

The Minnesota Vikings have their only home preseason game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’ll be the first time for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to play against another team in front of a live audience.

McCarthy revealed Wednesday at TCO Performance Center a ritual that he does after every bad practice he has. He keeps his tights on the remainder of the night, goes to the bathroom, takes a look in the mirror and reflects on the day before taking them off, shaking off the struggles and getting in the shower.

He says it started his freshman year at Michigan.

"It’s a little dirty, good metaphorical way for me to let it go. Once I go through that, look myself in the eye, move on, take the tights off and don’t ever think about it again," McCarthy said.

What does his fiancée think of that?

"I had a lot more gross acquired wear throughout the day in college. She never knew until now probably," McCarthy said.

It hasn’t happened much at Vikings training camp, aside from one early day in pads. McCarthy has had an impressive two weeks, throwing touchdowns in red zone situations, completing long bombs to various receivers and running the offense.

‘Most eager for a vanilla defense’

What is McCarthy most eager to see when he plays for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium?

"Just a vanilla defense, honestly," McCarthy said. "But out of myself, just making sure all the little things we harp on, all the little details, intricacies that go into each rep show up on game day when there’s a lot of noise, there’s a crowd. Be able to do it when the time matters."

McCarthy has had his tough days in training camp going up against Brian Flores and the Vikings’ defense. He’ll face the Raiders Saturday, and nobody shows anything exotic in the preseason. So he’ll just have to go and make plays.

‘There’s always going to be sizzle’

McCarthy will put on his Vikings’ jersey, helmet and pads for the first time in a real setting on Saturday. While the results are meaningless, the moment since being drafted in April will matter.

He should get a healthy does of snaps with Sam Darnold either not playing at all, or getting very minimal time.

"No matter what, playing in U.S. Bank there’s always going to be sizzle," McCarthy said. "Just feeling the energy of this fanbase, it’s going to be a live audience and a live environment. I just can’t wait to go out there with the boys and put on display what we’ve been doing since April. It’s going to be a lot of fun.