Vikings RT Brian O’Neill has MCL sprain, considered week-to-week

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings say Brian O'Neill has an MCL sprain and is considered week-to-week. If he can't play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Vikings will be without three starting offensive linemen. Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) also will not practice this week.



The injury to Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill isn’t as severe as it could’ve been, but the veteran is still likely to miss time.

Brian O’Neill has MCL sprain

What we know:

The Vikings announced Tuesday O’Neill has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. It happened during the first score in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. O’Neill was on the line for the field goal unit as Will Reichard converted from 41 yards out, but went down in a heap after the play.

O’Neill went to the locker room, and did not return.

Massive blows to offensive line

Why you should care:

O’Neill will not be placed on injured reserve, but if he can’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in London, it’s a significant blow to the offensive line. The Vikings are already without Donovan Jackson after wrist surgery, and center Ryan Kelly left Sunday’s loss with a concussion.

That leaves the Vikings with potentially three offensive line starters out against the Browns. Blake Brandel, Justin Skule and Michael Jurgens are the replacements.

With reserve offensive lineman in the game against the Steelers, Carson Wentz was sacked seven times, and had two interceptions.

Andrew Van Ginkel update

Dig deeper:

The Vikings also announced outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will not practice this week. He missed Sunday’s game with a neck injury, and left the season-opener due to a concussion.

With Blake Cashman still on IR, Van Ginkel’s absence is another significant hit to the Vikings’ defense.

Vikings face Browns in London

What's next:

The Vikings face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur in London.