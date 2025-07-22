Vikings limited single-game tickets go on sale Thursday morning

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are putting a limited number of single-game tickets for home games on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can get a preseason ticket for as low as $15, and regular season tickets start at $82. The Vikings start training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.



The Minnesota Vikings announced that a limited number of single-game tickets for 2025 home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

How can I get tickets?

What we know:

Team officials say Vikings season-ticket members will have access to pre-sale opportunities throughout the week. They will be contacted directly.

Single-game tickets for preseason home games will start as low as $15, and for regular season games will start at $82. They will be available online through Ticketmaster.

U.S. Bank Stadium features digital ticketing for home games. Fans can get their tickets on their phone through the Vikings app.

Vikings 2025 home games

Timeline:

Here are dates and times for the Vikings’ 10 home games this season:

Saturday, August 9: Houston Texans at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: New England Patriots at Noon

Sunday, September 14: Atlanta Falcons at 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, September 21: Cincinnati Bengals at Noon

Sunday, October 19: Philadelphia Eagles at Noon

Sunday, November 9: Baltimore Ravens at Noon

Sunday, November 16: Chicago Bears at Noon

Sunday, December 7: Washington Commanders at Noon

Thursday, December 25: Detroit Lions at 3:30 p.m.

TBD January 3 or 4: Green Bay Packers at TBD

Training camp starts Wednesday

Why you should care:

Vikings’ rookies and select veterans reported to TCO Performance Center for the start of training camp on Sunday. The rest of the team reported Tuesday. The team’s first practice is Wednesday afternoon, and the first session open to fans is Saturday, July 26.

The Vikings’ first home preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.