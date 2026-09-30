Vikings: Justin Jefferson not practicing Wednesday, day-to-day with ankle injury

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, seeking a 4-0 start. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is not practicing Wednesday, and is day-to-day with an ankle injury. The Vikings have leaned on a special teams and a dominant defense to win their first three games.



The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and could be without their top receiver as they seek a 4-0 start.

Justin Jefferson day-to-day with ankle injury

What we know:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell said Justin Jefferson will not participate in Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.

He’s considered day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered last Sunday in their 23-16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which he made two catches for 33 yards in the first series, then left the game and did not return.

What we don't know:

Jefferson avoided a long-term injury, but his status for Sunday is uncertain.

"He’s feeling a little bit better, but not in any place right now to talk about what that means for the weekend. I know we were encouraged about what it actually is, now it’s just about working through it," O’Connell said. "We’ll try to get him to a place where he can go."

Jefferson hasn't missed extended time since the 2023 season, when he had to go on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

What if Jefferson can’t play?

Why you should care:

O’Connell said it’s up to the other offensive players to step up if Jefferson can’t go Sunday.

In his absence, Jordan Addison had five catches for 90 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.

Kyler Murray passed for 168 yards in his first full start, without Jefferson for most of the game.

"It starts with me making sure our entire group knows that you have your gameday roster and everybody’s gotta be ready to contribute in a moment’s notice. We’ll be prepared this weekend for whatever takes place with Justin," O’Connell said. "If we have him, if we don’t it was a good learning lesson for everybody involved, including the guys that we have a lot of confidence in to step in and make some plays."

Helping out Kyler Murray

Dig deeper:

The Vikings are 3-0, but have largely relied on a dominant defense and special teams to get there.

Questions remain at quarterback, and Murray hasn’t exactly been as explosive as had been hoped when they signed him in the offseason.

The Vikings had 230 total yards against the Buccaneers. They had 246 yards with Carson Wentz against the Bears.

"The little things that I could get into are what’s causing some massive chances not being had in the game that change the whole outlook of how you look at the performance," O’Connell said. "Doesn’t mean we’re not capable of it, but until we stop having those one-offs here and there by everybody, we’ve got to continue to coach our way towards these guys having total clarity, and then we see it in the game. I think we’re going to like what we see."

What's next:

The Vikings host the Dolphins at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.