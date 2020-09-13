Vikings give up 522 yards, 5 TDs in 43-34 loss to Packers without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

It’s probably a good thing the Minnesota Vikings couldn’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday as they opened the 2020 regular season against the Green Bay Packers.

They would’ve left the field to a plethora of boos. Opening the season with a home division game against one of their biggest rivals, a young secondary and Danielle Hunter’s absence was too much to overcome in a 43-34 loss to the Packers. It’s the most points Minnesota has allowed in Mike Zimmer’s six-plus seasons with the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 364 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, and didn’t face any pressure all day from a defense without Hunter, Michael Pierce and with Yannick Ngakoue making his Minnesota debut. The Packers ran 44 offensive plays in the first half to Minnesota’s 17, had the ball for nearly 23 of the 30 minutes in the first half and out-gained the Vikings 271-97.

The Vikings had a lead in the first quarter after Dalvin Cook, fresh off a contract extension, scored from 1-yard out to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead. But the Packers sacked Kirk Cousins in the end zone to get within 7-5, took the lead on a Mason Crosby field goal and added to it after Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 24-yard touchdown and 15-7 lead in the second quarter. Rodgers also hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 45-yard touchdown and a 22-7 lead after a Cousins’ throw behind Adam Thielen was intercepted by Jaire Alexander, who also sacked Cousins for the safety.

It was just the start of a huge day for Adams, who had 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay took advantage of a Vikings’ secondary that featured Holton Hill, Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler.

Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and a two-point conversion got the Vikings within 29-18. But Rodgers answered with a 4-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard, his fourth of the game, to give the Packers a 36-18 lead with 10:02 left.

Aaron Jones scored from five yards out to give the Packers a 43-26 lead. Cousins then hit Thielen for a late touchdown and the 43-34 final score.

Minnesota’s new-look defense allowed 522 total yards and five touchdowns in Sunday’s loss.