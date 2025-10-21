Vikings-Chargers: How to watch Thursday's game

The Brief The Vikings face the Chargers on Thursday. The game will air on FOX 9 and Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.



The Minnesota Vikings are traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Thursday in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

It's a short week for the Vikings (3-3) after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Here's how to watch:

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

How to watch: FOX 9, Amazon Prime

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 6-7 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

Then, after the game, tune into the Vikings Postgame Special at 10 p.m. on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.