Twins fans react to Pohlad family news: ‘Boycott the team’

The Brief The Twins hit the diamond at Target Field Thursday night for the first time since the Pohlad family announced they’re keeping the team. Fans have mixed reactions to the Pohlad family keeping the Twins. Some fans plan to boycott home games.



The Minnesota Twins were back at Target Field Thursday night, a day after the Pohlad family announced they’re keeping the team.

This comes after many fans were hoping for new owners after the team’s record and management moves. The Pohlad family announced last October its intent to sell the team, but instead, they’re now going to add two groups of investors.

Fans react to Pohlad family staying on

What they're saying:

The fan reaction is mixed. FOX 9 was outside of Target Field before the gates opened Thursday, and we asked fans what they think about the Pohlad family keeping the Twins. Some people said boo.

"I've loved the Twins my whole life, so it's like, I'm still going to show up and support them. But it's just unfortunate to see a team put out a statement and say, hey, you know, I know we said we were going to sell the team, but we're actually just going to keep the team and bring new people on," said Tanner Hagen from Maple Grove.

This comes after the Pohlad family said it was going to sell the team last October. Many fans were excited to get new owners. But now, fans have to hope the team can do better under the same ownership. That doesn’t mean people aren’t expressing their feelings.

"No real preference. I don't think it makes a big difference the ownership. I come to watch the game, have a couple of nice beers and some good ballpark food," said Gary Monn.

Defund Pohlads protester: ‘Boycott the team’

The backstory:

You may remember the one Twins’ fan, who got banned from Target Field for a year when he held up a "Defund Pohlads" sign. He believes it was because of his sign, the Twins said it was for his conduct. He plans to boycott Target Field even after his ban is lifted.

"I’m not gonna give the Pohlads any of my money. I'm going to go to Twins games on the road. I’m gonna still support them from afar, but I’m not gonna support them as this ownership group is still owning this team in the city," said Michael Bailey, a frustrated Twins fan.

Bailey did mention that if the Pohlad family turns the Twins into a winning team, he can get on board with them staying as owners.

Twins 3B Royce Lewis reacts

The other side:

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich was in the Twins’ clubhouse Thursday afternoon getting reaction from players. He spoke with third baseman Royce Lewis about the Pohlad family.

"I have a great relationship with Joe and his family. I really like the Pohlad family, I don’t think they’ve ever done anything wrong in my eyes. I really respect what they do. At the end of the day it is a business, but they truly do want to win," Lewis said. I’ve talked to Joe before and he’s talked about how he sees the vision, and at the end of the day I’ll take some fault. I haven’t played to my potential, but I’ve also been hurt. I try to do my best every day to get back to my peak, and I’m focusing on that right now."

What's next:

Before Thursday night’s game, the Twins were 57-63 and 6.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card Playoff spot with 42 games to play.