Stefon Diggs misses practice as Vikings prep for 49ers, Mike Zimmer says 'He's sick, he'll be fine'

The Minnesota Vikings held their first full practice Wednesday morning as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers Saturday afternoon in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Their leading receiver was nowhere to be found in the portion of practice open to the media. Stefon Diggs did not practice Wednesday and was not at the team’s walk-through on Tuesday. Team officials said he was out due to illness, which was confirmed on the team’s injury report.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he wasn't worried about Diggs' playing status for Saturday afternoon against the 49ers.

"He's sick. He'll be fine," Zimmer said.

Diggs had two catches for 19 yards and got two carries for eight yards in the Vikings’ 26-20 overtime win at New Orleans in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. His last catch of the day went for 10 yards on key third down conversion in the overtime before Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for the game-winning touchdown. Both of Diggs’ catches came after he was shown leaving the field throwing his helmet at the sideline in frustration after a drive stalled, and the Vikings had to punt.

Diggs leads the Vikings in receiving this season with 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

Also absent from practice Wednesday were safety Jayron Kearse and defensive back Mackensie Alexander. Linval Joseph returned to practice Wednesday after not participating in Tuesday’s walk-through.