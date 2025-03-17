Minnesota Twins reveal plans for April 3 home opener against Astros

article

The Brief The Minnesota Twins will celebrate their April 3 home opener starting at 6 a.m. with Breakfast on the Plaza, a popular Twins tradition. Other home opener festivities include a giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and a flyover. The first pitch is at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros.



The Minnesota Twins have revealed their plans for the 2025 home opener on Thursday, April 3. They face the Houston Astros at 3:10 p.m. at Target Field.

What to expect for the Twins home opener

Local perspective:

The Twins' home opener against the Houston Astros begins at 3:10 p.m., but there will be plenty of festivities before the first pitch.

The home opener kicks off with the Twins tradition of Breakfast on the Plaza from 6-9 a.m. Fans can drive, walk or bike down 7th Street to get a free breakfast. Hot dogs, breakfast bars, chips, ice cream, coffee and pop are available.

The gates will open at 1 p.m. with the help of Twins legends Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Nelson Cruz, Justin Morneau, Dan Gladden and Kirby Puckett's relatives. Former Twins' star Nelson Cruz will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The first 10,000 fans will get a Twin City Connect Beanie, featuring a color scheme that matches the Twins' Nike City Connect uniforms.

Cruz, who was the heart and soul of 2019’s record-setting "Bomba Squad" and a 2021 American League All-Star, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the home opener.

The National Anthem will be performed by cast members at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater in honor of Michael Brindisi, the longtime president and artistic director of the theater who died in February.

The Twins Terrorty Flag will be raised by friends Steve Ellingboe and Roger Faber, who have gone to every Twins home opener together since 1975, except the 2020 season that was played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth, will do a flyover with two F-16 Fighting Falcons.

What's next:

The Minnesota Twins open their 2025 season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

This will be the earliest opening day for the team in franchise history. The Twins are coming off an 82-80 season in 2024 where they finished 12-27 to miss the American League Playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They could also be without star infielder Royce Lewis, who suffered a left hamstring injury during a Spring Training game on Sunday.