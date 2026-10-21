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Timberwolves open NBA season at Miami Heat: How to watch

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
Updated October 21, 2026 11:16 AM CDT Published October 21, 2026 11:01 AM CDT
LaMelo Ball on Timberwolves: ‘I think it’s a real dawg team’
LaMelo Ball on Timberwolves: ‘I think it’s a real dawg team’

LaMelo Ball on Timberwolves: ‘I think it’s a real dawg team’

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo spoke Monday at media day about joining the team in the offseason via trade. He said the goal is an NBA championship, and he talked about his relationship with Anthony Edwards.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2026-27 regular season Wednesday night at the Miami Heat.
    • The game will air on national television, and you can watch it at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
    • LaMelo Ball makes his official Timberwolves' debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his Heat debut.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2026-27 regular season Wednesday night at the Miami Heat, and the game will be broadcast on national television.

Here's what you need to know before tip-off.

Timberwolves at Heat: How to watch

What: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: ESPN

That’s right, Timberwolves’ fans, you shouldn’t need to scramble to find DAZN or other apps to watch Wednesday night’s season opener. It’s on ESPN, so anyone with cable, DirecTV or DISH network can watch Wednesday night’s game.

If you are a streamer, most services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling, among others, carry ESPN as a channel. You can also watch it if you have a subscription to ESPN’s streaming app.

The Heat feature star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom they acquired in an offseason trade, as well as Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson and former Timberwolves’ top pick Andrew Wiggins.

Timberwolves introduce Jonathan Kuminga at Target Center
Timberwolves introduce Jonathan Kuminga at Target Center

Timberwolves introduce Jonathan Kuminga at Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves officials introduce Jonathan Kuminga at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, answering questions on his potential impact this season after signing a two-year, $13 million contract.

Timberwolves’ 2026–27 storylines

Why you should care:

It’s been an offseason of roster changes for the Timberwolves, highlighted by the massive trade for LaMelo Ball that sent Naz Reid to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves also parted ways with Julius Randle in the offseason.

Acquiring Ball gives the Timberwolves a lead guard to pair with Anthony Edwards, and we’ve already seen the two forming chemistry during preseason games.

The Timberwolves also signed Jaden McDaniels, one of the most versatile players on the roster, to a one-year contract extension reportedly worth $40 million. McDaniels is now under contract through the 2029-30 season.

The Timberwolves home opener is set for Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.

The Source: Minnesota Timberwolves press releases and previous FOX 9 reporting.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports