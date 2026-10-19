Timberwolves sign McDaniels to 1-year extension before season opener

The Brief Jaden McDaniels has agreed to a one-year, $40 million extension with the Timberwolves, according to multiple reports. The deal keeps McDaniels under contract through the 2029-30 season



A pivotal piece to the Minnesota Timberwolves roster that Anthony Edwards has been vocally supportive of will stay in the Twin Cities even longer as sources are reporting the Wolves have extended the contract of Jadon McDaniels.

Jaden McDaniels contract extension

What we know:

ESPN is reporting that the All-Defense forward agreed to the extension on Monday, two days before the season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The extension keeps McDaniels under contract through the 2029-30 season, with a total of four years and $124 million remaining on the deal.