River Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
10
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:46 PM CDT until TUE 1:52 AM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Nobles County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:24 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 6:15 AM CDT until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Pierce County

Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago City SC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2024 8:17am CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora will host Chicago City SC on Saturday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream FOX LOCAL and on FOX9.com

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, as well as in the player above and on FOX9.com here.

FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season

How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+

Minnesota Aurora home games are on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:

  • Comcast: 10/807
  • DirecTV: 29
  • DISH: 29
  • Mediacom: 10/803
  • Over Air: 9.2
  • Spectrum: 10