Minnesota Aurora: How to watch Aurora vs. RKC Soccer Club on May 31 on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Aurora FC continues its season at home in Eagan on Wednesday with a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and streaming live on FOX9.com.

The Aurora will host RKC Soccer Club, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium in Eagan. You can watch the game for free, over the air on FOX 9+ (over the air 9.2, Dish/DirecTV 29, Comcast 10/807, Mediacom 10/803, Spectrum 10) and streaming in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

All Minnesota Aurora home games will be on FOX 9+ in 2023. Here's the Aurora's home broadcast schedule: