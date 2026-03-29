Legendary Gophers wrestling coach J Robinson dies at 79

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The Brief Former University of Minnesota wrestling coach J Robinson died Sunday. He was 79 years old. Robinson led the Gophers' wrestling program for 30 years. Robinson led Minnesota to three national championships, and coached 14 individual NCAA champions.



Former University of Minnesota wrestling coach J Robinson has died, the school announced Sunday night.

Robinson was 79 years old.

Robinson’s Gophers legacy

What we know:

Robinson was a legendary coach for the Gophers, leading the wrestling program to national championships in 2001, 2002 and 2007. He spent 30 years as the wrestling coach at Minnesota.

Robinson coached 14 individual NCAA champions, and was the NCAA National Coach of the Year three times. Robinson was probably most known for coaching Brock Lesnar.

Gophers tenure

Why you should care:

Robinson coached the Gophers from 1986-2016.

Robinson helped develop 63 All-Americans for a total of 124 All-America honors – including a record 10 All-Americans on the 2001 National Championship team. His teams won six Big Ten titles, and had 49 individual conference champions.

He competed in college at Oklahoma State, and for the U.S. Olympic team at the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He won four national titles in his amateur career.