Fleck, Gophers land commitment from 2023 in-state OL Reese Tripp

Wednesday marks the official National Signing Day for senior high school athletes, mainly football recruits, but University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck is already on the class of 2023 after signing his 2022 class in the fall.

On Monday, Fleck received his second verbal commitment and first in-state player for the class of 2023. Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp announced on social media he’ll play for Fleck and the Gophers.

"After an amazing visit today with Coach Fleck and (Brian Callahan) I’m grateful and blessed to receive a scholarship offer from @GopherFootball. I’d also like to take the opportunity to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career. I want to thank Coach Fleck and (Callahan) for blessing me with this opportunity and letting me live out my dream of playing for Gopher football.," Tripp posted to social media.

Tripp is a 6-7, 315-pound lineman who visited campus over the weekend for Fleck’s Junior Day. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Iowa State, Central Michigan and Temple.

BALL STATE KICKER TRANSFERS TO GOPHERS

Tripp wasn’t the only player to commit to Fleck and the Gophers on Monday. Jacob Lewis, a kicker out of Ball State who entered the NCAA transfer portal, announced his pledge to Minnesota.

He’ll come to the Gophers as a preferred walk-on with three years of eligibility remaining.

Lewis was 10-for-13 on field-goals for Ball State this past season, including 7-for-8 from 40-49 yards out with a long of 49. He also had 13 touchbacks on 41 kickoffs.