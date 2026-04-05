Winona authorities searching river for missing 72-year-old woman

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The Brief Winona law enforcement are searching for a 72-year-old woman last seen in mid-March. Search efforts were conducted in the Mississippi River on Saturday, April 4. Patricia Sweningson is described as being 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.



Authorities in Winona are searching for a 72-year-old woman who they say has been missing since mid-March.

Missing Winona woman

What we know:

Patricia Sweningson, 72, was last seen in downtown Winona in mid-March 2026, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities describe her as being 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it, along with other agencies, conducted coordinated search operations in the Mississippi River on Saturday, April 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but did not locate anything of significance.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to her disappearance have not been shared.

What they're saying:

Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger shared the following statement:

"This was a comprehensive, multi-agency search effort utilizing specialized resources to thoroughly examine the river area. While we did not locate any new evidence today, we remain committed to continuing the investigation and supporting the ongoing efforts led by the Winona Police Department."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.