Willmar Public Schools closed Tuesday amid safety threat

The Brief Willmar Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday after the district received a "threat regarding school safety." All classes and activities are canceled and building access is not allowed. The district is working with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the threat.



A safety threat has prompted Willmar Public Schools to close all buildings and cancel activities on Tuesday as law enforcement investigates.

Safety threats prompt schools to close

What we know:

The district said it received a "threat regarding school safety" after classes on Monday and began an investigation with law enforcement. Officials say additional time is needed to determine the credibility of the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district said Willmar Public Schools would be closed on Tuesday. The closure means there will be no e-learning, and no students or staff will be allowed to enter school buildings. All before and after school activities have also been canceled, and Cardinal Place School-Age Care is closed.

Dig deeper:

Willmar Public Schools District serves approximately 4,389 students in west-central Minnesota. The district includes three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school, along with alternative programs and a community education program.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority. We apologize for the inconvenience this sudden closure causes and deeply appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of our school community," the district said in a letter to families.

What we don't know:

The district said it will continue to work with law enforcement and provide updates as more information becomes available.

The letter did not indicate the nature of the threat.