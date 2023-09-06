You weren't hearing things. Some folks in Hennepin County heard an extra emergency siren test on Wednesday.

The second alert was heard by FOX 9 in Eden Prairie about 45 minutes after the standard test. In Minnesota, most counties test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m.

In a message to FOX 9, Hennepin County officials say the second alert was not intertrial -- a tech issue caused it.

