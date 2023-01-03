Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

By Adelaide Van Pelt
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9

Inside the ice palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minn.

FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. 

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minnesota Ice Castles:

The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the magical winter castle. Tickets might be available on-site if Ice Castles is not sold out. On-site prices are subject to higher rates. For guaranteed entry and the lowest price, buy tickets online in advance.

Ice Palace:

Fire shows, winter characters, and delicious food make this winter display a perfect activity for the entire family.

Winter SKOLstice:

  • Viking Lakes, Eagan
  • January 6 through February 19
  • Free Admission

Winter SKOLstice is back for its second year, with a new addition of The Minnesota Ice Maze. The event also features a skating rink, a warming house, pond hockey, and curling. Some weekends will also include live music. Full event schedule here.

Winter Fete 2023: Intro to Ice Fishing:

  • Bush Lake Beach, Bloomington
  • January 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • $10 per person

Learn how to use ice fishing equipment, understand and find where fish live in the winter, and practice reeling in the different species that call Bush Lake home. All equipment will be provided.

Live Music at O'Shaughnessy Distilling:

  • O'Shaughnessy Distilling, Minneapolis
  • January 8
  • Free admission

Grab a cocktail or beer and enjoy the musical styling of Billy Johnson & George Mckelvey.

January Full Moon Snowshoe Hike:

All evening long, a self-guided snowshoe path along Wood Duck Pond will be groomed and lit with tealights for everyone to enjoy. Along the way, warm up around one of the multiple bonfires in the Frog Hollow parking lot and roast a marshmallow.

Spirit of America Championship:

  • Mall of America, Bloomington
  • January 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free admission

The Midwest's most talented dance teams will compete for a live audience at MOA's Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Brand new ice attraction opens at Delano winery

One of the largest ice attractions in the state is now open at a winery in Delano just west of the metro. Fountain Hill Winery teamed up with The Ice Palace, a company based in Idaho, to open the winter experience. Production on the nearly 2 acre site started in November. It will continue to grow and more features will be added throughout the winter. The palace has a bridge, tunnels, slides, towers and fire pits. There also food trucks on site, authentic brick-oven pizza and wine available in the Fountain Hill tasting room. The winery and ice palace are open Tuesday through Saturday.