What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

Beat the winter blues with these weekend events.

Minnesota Ice Castles:

Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton

Open now-TBD (weather dependent)

Tickets start at $15

The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the magical winter castle. Tickets might be available on-site if Ice Castles is not sold out. On-site prices are subject to higher rates. For guaranteed entry and the lowest price, buy tickets online in advance.

Ice Palace:

Fountain Hill Winery, Delano

December 27 through March 4

Tickets start at $18

Fire shows, winter characters, and delicious food make this winter display a perfect activity for the entire family.

Winter SKOLstice:

Viking Lakes, Eagan

January 6 through February 19

Free Admission

Winter SKOLstice is back for its second year, with a new addition of The Minnesota Ice Maze. The event also features a skating rink, a warming house, pond hockey, and curling. Some weekends will also include live music. Full event schedule here.

Winter Fete 2023: Intro to Ice Fishing:

Bush Lake Beach, Bloomington

January 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

$10 per person

Learn how to use ice fishing equipment, understand and find where fish live in the winter, and practice reeling in the different species that call Bush Lake home. All equipment will be provided.

Live Music at O'Shaughnessy Distilling:

O'Shaughnessy Distilling, Minneapolis

January 8

Free admission

Grab a cocktail or beer and enjoy the musical styling of Billy Johnson & George Mckelvey.

January Full Moon Snowshoe Hike:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

January 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission starts at $20 per adult

All evening long, a self-guided snowshoe path along Wood Duck Pond will be groomed and lit with tealights for everyone to enjoy. Along the way, warm up around one of the multiple bonfires in the Frog Hollow parking lot and roast a marshmallow.

Spirit of America Championship:

Mall of America, Bloomington

January 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

The Midwest's most talented dance teams will compete for a live audience at MOA's Huntington Bank Rotunda.