What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 9-11)

Several cities are hosting weekend festivals to celebrate summer. Head to one of these events for food trucks, carnival rides, and more!

Various locations

June 8-10

Free admission

Explore the city during this three-day summer festival featuring food trucks, live music, a parade, and more.

Tom Ryan Park, Blaine

June 10

Free admission

Head to Blaine for their first-ever summer kick-off event. Enjoy a wide array of food from different trucks, catch a performance by a local music artist, or check out the craft fair in City Hall. Kids can climb aboard vehicles from SBM Fire Trucks, Walter’s Garbage Trucks, and the Blaine Police Department and participate in a kid's garage sale.

Hanifl Fields Athletic Park, Hugo

June 9 through June 11

Free admission

This summer festival features live music, pony rides, a parade, carnival rides, a craft fair, and more. A doubles cornhole tournament will also take place on Saturday ahead of a fireworks display.

City of Albertville

June 7-11

Free admission

Albertville's Friendly City Days feature a craft beer night with local breweries, a large parade, live music, and a city-wide garage sale. A fireworks display will occur on Friday at 10 p.m.

Union Alley, Stillwater

June 9

Free admission

Professional artists transformed Union Alley with multimedia art projects surrounding the restaurant patios on the street. A gallery owner, a teacher, and a World Snowsculpting Champion are all participants in the new display of local art in the once-forgotten alley. The alley will also feature live acoustic music and live art demonstrations.