What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 9-11)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several cities are hosting weekend festivals to celebrate summer. Head to one of these events for food trucks, carnival rides, and more!
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Explore West St. Paul Days
- Various locations
- June 8-10
- Free admission
Explore the city during this three-day summer festival featuring food trucks, live music, a parade, and more.
Blaine's Sizzling Summer Kickoff
- Tom Ryan Park, Blaine
- June 10
- Free admission
Head to Blaine for their first-ever summer kick-off event. Enjoy a wide array of food from different trucks, catch a performance by a local music artist, or check out the craft fair in City Hall. Kids can climb aboard vehicles from SBM Fire Trucks, Walter’s Garbage Trucks, and the Blaine Police Department and participate in a kid's garage sale.
2023 Hugo Good Neighbor Days
- Hanifl Fields Athletic Park, Hugo
- June 9 through June 11
- Free admission
This summer festival features live music, pony rides, a parade, carnival rides, a craft fair, and more. A doubles cornhole tournament will also take place on Saturday ahead of a fireworks display.
Albertville Friendly City Days
- City of Albertville
- June 7-11
- Free admission
Albertville's Friendly City Days feature a craft beer night with local breweries, a large parade, live music, and a city-wide garage sale. A fireworks display will occur on Friday at 10 p.m.
Union Art Alley Opening
- Union Alley, Stillwater
- June 9
- Free admission
Professional artists transformed Union Alley with multimedia art projects surrounding the restaurant patios on the street. A gallery owner, a teacher, and a World Snowsculpting Champion are all participants in the new display of local art in the once-forgotten alley. The alley will also feature live acoustic music and live art demonstrations.