What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 17-19)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Get ahead with your holiday shopping, check out holiday light displays, or support local shelters at events this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Raise the Woof!:
- Unmapped Brewing, Minnetonka
- Nov. 18
- Free admission
Help support the annual Klondike Dog Derby at this event. Grab new merchandise, bid in an online auction, and meet some pups! Funds raised from Raise the Woof will go toward the 2024 race event operating expenses. At the race, all net profits will be donated to charity partners including Can-Do Canines, Adopt a Husky Minnesota, and ICA Food Shelf.
GLOW Holiday Festival:
- CHS Field, St. Paul
- Nov. 16-Dec. 31
- Tickets starting at $20.75
This outdoor holiday walk-through is fun for the whole family. CHS Field has been decorated with over one million lights, interactive displays, rides, and photo opportunities.
Minnesota Christmas Market:
- Union Depot, St. Paul
- Nov. 18
- $1 cash admission at the door
The Minnesota Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases local brands and makers, with a charitable twist. 7% of all sales will be donated to support Minnesota kids via the Santa's College Fund. The market will visit Northeast Minneapolis next weekend at Quincy Hall.
Winter Lights:
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- Nov. 16-Dec. 31
- Tickets start at $10 for members and $25 for non-members
Head to the Arboretum gardens for an extravagant winter light display. New for 2023 will be a color-changing tunnel, a winter village on Scarecrow Hill, a sunflower field and more lights than ever before.
Four Year Birthday Bash:
- Forgotten Star Brewing, Minneapolis
- Nov. 18
- Free admission
Head to Forgotten Star Brewing to celebrate their four years in business. This birthday bash will feature live vinyl dj sets, pin the stacks on the brewery, trivia, plinko, ball toss, raffles, and, of course, birthday cake.