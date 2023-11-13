What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 17-19)

Get ahead with your holiday shopping, check out holiday light displays, or support local shelters at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Raise the Woof!:

Unmapped Brewing, Minnetonka

Nov. 18

Free admission

Help support the annual Klondike Dog Derby at this event. Grab new merchandise, bid in an online auction, and meet some pups! Funds raised from Raise the Woof will go toward the 2024 race event operating expenses. At the race, all net profits will be donated to charity partners including Can-Do Canines, Adopt a Husky Minnesota, and ICA Food Shelf.

CHS Field, St. Paul

Nov. 16-Dec. 31

Tickets starting at $20.75

This outdoor holiday walk-through is fun for the whole family. CHS Field has been decorated with over one million lights, interactive displays, rides, and photo opportunities.

Minnesota Christmas Market:

Union Depot, St. Paul

Nov. 18

$1 cash admission at the door

The Minnesota Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases local brands and makers, with a charitable twist. 7% of all sales will be donated to support Minnesota kids via the Santa's College Fund. The market will visit Northeast Minneapolis next weekend at Quincy Hall.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Nov. 16-Dec. 31

Tickets start at $10 for members and $25 for non-members

Head to the Arboretum gardens for an extravagant winter light display. New for 2023 will be a color-changing tunnel, a winter village on Scarecrow Hill, a sunflower field and more lights than ever before.

Forgotten Star Brewing, Minneapolis

Nov. 18

Free admission

Head to Forgotten Star Brewing to celebrate their four years in business. This birthday bash will feature live vinyl dj sets, pin the stacks on the brewery, trivia, plinko, ball toss, raffles, and, of course, birthday cake.