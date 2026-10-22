Waconia Brewing Company to reopen Nov. 5 under new owners

The Brief Waconia Brewing Company has announced its taproom at 255 West Main St. will reopen on Nov. 5 under new owners Kelly Vanderwall and Aaron Vanderwall. Former owners Pete DeLange and Dee DeLange put it up for sale in August 2025, then announced on Jan. 1, 2026, that it would close until new owners could be found. The new owners say they plan to bring back favorite beers, merchandise and food trucks before reintroducing distribution.



After being vacant since last February, Waconia Brewing Company says it will reopen on Nov. 9 with long-time former customers as its new owners.

Waconia Brewing Company reopening

What we know:

On Nov. 5, Waconia Brewing Company says it will reopen the taproom at 255 West Main Street.

Kelly Vanderwall and Aaron Vanderwall bought the brewery after spending the past several years there as regular customers, according to the announcement.

Dig deeper:

Former owners Pete and Dee DeLange said in August 2025 that they were putting the brewery up for sale, and on Jan. 1, 2026, the taproom went dark. The brewery then remained idle since Feb. 1. The company has operated as a family-owned brewery since 2014.

But according to a recent announcement, the Vanderwalls wanted to keep their favorite gathering space going, because it has long been a place for their family to meet friends and take part in community events. Waconia Brewing Company has operated as a family-owned brewery since 2014.

The announcement says that head brewer Dru DeLange, and other long-time taproom staff are excited to return.

Big picture view:

A press release says that its new owners say they want to keep the same comfortable and familiar atmosphere while adding a few tweaks of their own.

"The DeLanges created something incredible for the community, and we don't want to forget that. Rather, we want to build upon their legacy while putting our stamp on the place as we write its next chapter," said Kelly Vanderwall in a statement accompanying the announcement.

What's next:

The Vanderwalls say they plan to reintroduce distribution, and visitors can expect a small tweak to the flagship menu, new rotating beers and the return of some old favorites as they work through the reopening process.