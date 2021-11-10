Vehicle, semi catch fire after deadly head-on crash in Nowthen, Minn.

A driver is dead after a serious head-on crash on Wednesday that caused the vehicle and semi involved to both catch fire, authorities report.

First responders were called to the area of Highway 47 and 199th Avenue NW in Nowthen, Minnesota around 1:20 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears the vehicle was headed south on Highway 47 when it crossed over into the northbound lane, crashing head-on into a semi. As a result of the collision, both the vehicle and semi caught fire, deputies say, and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. It's unclear what caused the driver to cross into the wrong lane.