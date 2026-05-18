Twin Cities gas prices jump 30 cents in a week, now averaging $4.48 per gallon

The Brief Gas prices in the Twin Cities have jumped nearly 30 cents in the last week, averaging $4.48 per gallon. Prices are more than $1.40 higher than a year ago and could remain volatile ahead of Memorial Day. National and statewide averages are also up, with diesel prices slightly down this week.



Gas prices are climbing fast in the Twin Cities, with new numbers from GasBuddy showing a sharp increase just as summer travel season approaches.

Gas prices surge across Twin Cities, Minnesota

What we know:

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,106 Twin Cities stations, the average price for regular gasoline is now $4.48 per gallon, up 29.6 cents from last week. That’s a jump of 76.3 cents compared to a month ago and $1.40 higher than this time last year.

The cheapest station in the Twin Cities was selling gas for $3.95 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive reached $4.99 per gallon — a difference of $1.04. Across Minnesota, prices ranged from $3.94 to $5.15 per gallon. The national average for gasoline is $4.47 per gallon, down one cent from last week but still up 45.2 cents from a month ago.

Diesel prices nationally have dipped slightly, now averaging $5.618 per gallon.

The backstory:

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said, "The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns."

He added, "However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again." With Memorial Day coming up, De Haan warned, "As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead."

GasBuddy’s data shows that prices in neighboring areas are also up: Wisconsin is averaging $4.52 per gallon, Sioux Falls is at $4.26, and the Minnesota statewide average is $4.42.

Historical price trends show that Twin Cities residents are paying much more than in recent years.

By the numbers:

On May 18, 2025, the average was $3.08 per gallon, and just two years ago, it was $3.22.

Twin Cities average: $4.48/gallon (up 29.6 cents in one week)

Minnesota average: $4.42/gallon (up 25.5 cents in one week)

National average: $4.47/gallon (down 1 cent in one week)

Diesel national average: $5.618/gallon (down 0.5 cents in one week)

Why you should care:

With prices already high and the potential for more increases as Memorial Day approaches, drivers in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota could see even steeper costs at the pump. Tight global oil supplies and ongoing geopolitical tensions are keeping markets on edge, making it tough to predict when relief might come.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the current surge in prices will last or if diplomatic efforts abroad will help stabilize the market in the coming weeks.