Tropical flavors of Sri Lanka with The Curry Diva: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen explores the tropical flavors of Sri Lanka with Chef Heather Jansz, also known as The Curry Diva, in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Heather runs a pop-up restaurant every Saturday night at Butter Bakery Cafe in Minneapolis, and hosts cooking classes and private events across the Twin Cities. Join Stephanie and Heather on a deep dive into eastern ingredients and spices as they make coconut Basmati Rice, Curry Lentils (Dahl), and Kale Mallung with Toasted Coconut.

Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp coconut oil or ghee

1 tsp turmeric powder

2.5 cups white rice (we used basmati)

2.5 cups water

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 tsp sesame oil

Curry leaf or your favorite herbs (optional)

Pandan leaf (optional)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Dhal (Curried Lentils)

Ingredients:

2.5 cups red lentils (they are orange in color)

1 Tbsp turmeric powder

1-inch piece of Ceylon cinnamon, broken by hand

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 to 2 Tbsp crushed or pureed garlic

2 Tbsp brown mustard seeds

2 Tbsp curry powder or garam masala (or substitute 2 full tsp coriander and cumin)

2 to 4 Tbsp of your favorite oil (we used rice bran oil and ghee)

Some curry leaves (optional or your favorite herb)

2 to 3-inch piece of pandan leaf (Optional)

3 to 4 cups water

1/2 tsp black sesame oil

Salt to taste (we used Celtic salt)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Kale Mallung with Toasted Coconut

Ingredients:

2 bunches of kale, cut into small pieces

1/2 onion, chopped

A few whole green cardamom pods (optional)

1 sprig curry leaves (optional) or another herb of choice

1 Tbsp granulated garlic

1 tsp crushed chili (optional for some spice)

2 to 3 cups desiccated coconut - coconut flakes

1 Tbsp curry power or garam masala blend (or 1 to 2 tsp each of coriander and cumin)

Your favorite oil (not olive) - we used rice bran oil and black sesame oil

Your favorite salt to taste (we used Himalayan salt)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

