Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 21-23)

As Minnesota’s weather continues to bob and weave between extended weather and early spring, there are plenty of options to choose from for things to do around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Spring Open Studio 2025

Holland Arts West Building, 607 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis

March 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission, artist prices vary

The first annual Open Studio event of 2025 will be held at the Holland Arts West Building in northeast Minneapolis.

The building is home to more than 40 artists and makers that will have handcrafted products for sale in addition to the Yellowbird Coffee Bar onsite.

Participants are encouraged to "bring your friends, grab a coffee, and explore all Holland Arts has to offer."

Maple Fest and pancake breakfast

March 22, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum; 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska

Tickets: $5-25 (pancake tickets sold separately)

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is celebrating Maple Fest, offering the ability to learn more about its 18 species of maple trees, while indulging in some pancakes.

Four species of trees will be tapped onsite, including sugar maple, silver maple, red maple and boxelder. The sugar maple is considered among the best trees to tap because it generally has the highest sugar content.

Cooking Without Borders

Raag Indian Fine Dining; 3812 W 50th St., Minneapolis

March 20, 21: 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Admission $106

A multi-chef collaboration at Raag will launch a "Cooking Without Borders" series, offering a seven-course dinner provided by Chef Rosh – who’s appeared on Food Network shows such as Chopped, Bobby Flay, Alex vs America and Hell's Kitchen – and Chef Keith Sarasin, a renowned expert in meat and grilling.

For the event, Chef Rosh and Chef Keith will each prepare three courses, while Chef Romila – the executive chef at Raag – will create the dessert.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Machine Shop; 300 2nd St SE Minneapolis

March 23, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free, but admission ticket required (early bird tickets sold separately)

Find two floors of vintage clothing, accessories and home goods vendors in one industrial venue located in the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood of Minneapolis this weekend.

A food truck and Machine Shop bar will be open for beverage purchases, in addition to complimentary coffee from the Get Down Coffee Co. Plus, DJ Buster Baxter will also be onsite spinning tunes.

Irish dance at Nicollet Island Pavilion

Nicollet Island Pavilion; 40 Power St., Minneapolis

March 23, 3-6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

The Pavilion series with Mactir Academy of Irish Dance continues this weekend at Nicollet Island Pavilion.

Celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by wearing a favorite green outfit and get ready to "step, stomp, and shuffle to the lively rhythms of traditional Irish dance."

Doors open at 2:45 pm, with dance lessons starting at 3 pm — perfect for beginners and seasoned dancers alike. All ages are welcome, with no prior experience of fancy shoes needed.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Target Center, Minneapolis

March 21, 7 p.m. tip-off

Tickets: Cost depending on section

After recently winning eight in a row before an overtime loss on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are getting hot at the right time with the playoffs right around the calendar and into focus.

Will the Wolves drop to a play-in spot, or out of the playoffs altogether? Or can they string together another streak and ascend to home court advantage?

Be a part of the "howl" and history in the making in person.