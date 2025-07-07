Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 11-13)

Following the holiday weekend, Minnesota still has plenty to do this weekend, including a Vintage Fest, petting goats and monster trucks.

Here are things to do this weekend, July 11-13:

Totally Rad Vintage Fest: Celebrating 5 years

Surly Festival Field

July 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free to attend

Totally Rad Vintage Fest is celebrating its fifth-year anniversary with an outdoor party near Surly Brewing Company. The party will include live music, vintage vendors and more.

Night Street Eats

1570–1590 White Bear Ave & Hoyt Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55106

July 11, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free to attend

The weekly Night Street East at the corner of White Bear Avenue and Hoyt Avenue East in St. Paul is back this Friday. Come and try some local food trucks that will be serving sweet treats, snacks and much more.

Monster Jam

Xcel Energy Center

July 13, 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $24.95-$104

Head to the Xcel Energy Center to experience Monster Jam live. Watch huge trucks do crazy stunts, and you'll be able to score the drivers in real time.

To buy tickets, click here.

Insight Brewing, Minneapolis

July 12, 1-10 p.m.

Free to attend

Pet goats, drink beer, and shop at a farmers market at Insight Brewing this Saturday. Insight Brewing will have a goat-petting zoo, a farmers market and live music all evening.

Bastille Day Fair

Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris, St. Paul

July 13, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free to attend

Head to St. Paul for a Bastille Day celebration at Marc Heu Pâtisserie. Enjoy French desserts, music and drinks at the mini-fair of booths that will be set up during the event.