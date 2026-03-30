Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (April 3–5)

Spring has sprung in Minnesota, and this weekend brings baseball, sweet treats, and an egg hunt that'll have the whole family hopping.

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Minnesota Twins Home Opener

April 3–5

Target Field, Minneapolis

Tickets at Twins website

The Twins home opener kicks off on Friday by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. The April 3 home opener features a pregame concert by the Fabulous Armadillos at 1 p.m., plus the first 10,000 fans receive an Opening Day Beanie.

Ahead of the first pitch, tune into FOX 9 and watch the hour-long pregame show. Then stick around for the home opener, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Hop with a Cop Egg Hunt

April 4, 11 a.m.

Empire Townhall Park, 3385 197th St. W, Farmington

Free event

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office and City of Empire team up for their second annual family-friendly egg hunt. Kids ages 0–12 can participate in age-based hunts with separate areas for fair play, and lucky participants who find a special egg can win an Easter basket. Stick around for photos with the Easter Bunny and meet local deputies.

Midtown Global Market Dessert Contest

April 4, noon–2 p.m.

Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

Tickets are $20 per person

Fourteen vendors compete for your vote with creative desserts ranging from Key Lime Bars to Fruit Loop Cereal Tres Leches Cake. Sample treats while supplies last, and help crown the top three winners while supporting local small businesses.

White Bear Lake Food Truck Spring Fling

April 4, noon–5 p.m.

At 1059 Meadowslands Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55127

Free event

Shake off winter at this third annual celebration featuring eight food trucks serving everything from egg rolls and lobster to cheese curd tacos and gourmet brownies.