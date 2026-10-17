Summit Brewing Company avoids foreclosure after reaching agreement with new lender

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The Brief Summit Brewing Company said it reached an agreement with BMO Bank N.A. that ends BMO's role as the brewery's lender. The company said a new lender acquired Summit's loans and is now working on a recapitalization and long-term growth strategy. Summit said its brewery, taproom and customer supply are expected to continue without changes.



Summit Brewing Company says it now has a clearer path forward after changing lenders, adding that operations are now expected to continue as usual.

READ MORE: Summit Brewing Company facing foreclosure, $8.2M in unpaid debt

Summit Brewing Company develops ‘long-term growth strategy’

What they're saying:

Summit Brewing Company said it reached an agreement with BMO Bank N.A. that concludes BMO's role as its lender, and that the outstanding loans have been acquired by a new lender.

The company said that the lender, which was not named in the news release, is "now working with Summit's management and ownership to develop and execute a recapitalization and long-term growth strategy aimed at strengthening Summit's balance sheet and supporting its vision for the future."

FOX 9 reported in September that Summit Brewing owed more than $8.2 million after defaulting on two loans and failing to meet the terms of a forbearance agreement.

What's next:

Summit said its brewery, taproom and day-to-day operations continue as usual. The company also said it does not anticipate any changes to supply for its customers.