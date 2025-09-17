Students sickened by magic mushroom chocolates, mother facing charges: Complaint

The Brief A mother is facing charges after two students at Cokato Elementary School apparently overdosed on magic mushrooms. Cassie Taurianen is charged with drug possession and child endangerment. The incident led deputies to Taurianen's home, where they say they found substances that tested positive for meth and fentanyl.



A Cokato, Minn. mom is facing charges after two students became ill from eating magic mushroom chocolate bars in school, according to a criminal complaint.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cassie Taurianen is charged with drug possession and child endangerment.

Students overdose

On Sept. 10, 2025, the Wright County Sheriff's Office was called to Cokato Elementary School for two young students who showed signs of an overdose.

When deputies arrived, a school nurse was checking on a 6-year-old girl and another young girl, deputies said. Investigators learned the children had started getting sick shortly after snack time and both girls had consumed a chocolate treat.

According to the complaint, staff found the packaging for the chocolates, which was labeled "Mmeld Magic Mushroom" and indicated it contained six grams of magic mushrooms and was for adults only. Deputies say the girl who had brought in the chocolates was the daughter of Taurianen, and she appeared to eat most of the bar.

Both girls were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Drugs found in household

According to the complaint, the school tried to get in contact with Taurianen after the incident but were unable to reach her. They were able to get ahold of the girl's father, who said his child had spent the previous night at her mother's apartment.

Deputies later searched the apartment, reportedly finding drug paraphernalia including rolled dollar bills, burnt tin foil, a glass pipe, and naloxone spray – which reverses the effects of opioids. In a bedroom, they found substances that tested positive for fentanyl and meth.

Speaking with deputies, the girl said she had taken the chocolate bars "with slugs in it" from the refrigerator.

As of the charges being filed on Friday, deputies said they hadn't been able to reach Taurianen. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Deputies say Taurianen was already on probation for a previous case and was ordered not to possess or use controlled substances.