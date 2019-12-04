Student arrested after making threats to harm others at school northwest of Twin Cities metro

Authorities arrested a 10th grade student after he allegedly made threats to harm people at his western Minnesota school, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday around 11:43 p.m., the Pope County Sheriff's Office learned through social media that the student had made threats to hurt students, staff and himself at Minnewaska Area High School. The school is located about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested the student, who is now being held at a juvenile detention center. He is awaiting his first court appearance.

Authorities say there is no known danger at the high school.

While grateful to receive the tip online, the Pope County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to report all threats and potential crimes directly to the sheriff's office or 911 as the social media channels are not monitored around the clock.