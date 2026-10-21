St. Paul proposes homelessness plan for winter after encampment closures

The Brief The St. Paul City Council is expected to outline a new three-part plan to address homelessness in the city. The proposal includes a 60-day investment period, a temporary indoor low barrier shelter for six months during the winter and a permanent indoor village model. City officials say that clearing the encampment at Pigs Eye Park pushed many people to other encampments, while the city still faces a $26 million budget deficit.



St. Paul leaders are moving toward a new homelessness strategy after city officials say encampment clearings did not lead to lasting housing.

St. Paul homeless plan

What we know:

The St. Paul City Council is expected to adopt a resolution which calls on Mayor Kaohly Her to adopt a new approach to address homelessness in St. Paul.

The three-part plan would begin with a 60-day period of outreach and housing assistance before homeless encampments are cleared. It also calls for a temporary indoor shelter to operate for six months during the winter.

The final step would put a permanent low barrier shelter in place based on an indoor village model, turning warehouses into housing.

Dig deeper:

The new proposal follows the city's effort to clear the encampment at Pigs Eye Park, where officials said the outcome fell short.

Officials say the city tried to help as many as 200 residents find more stable housing, but ultimately as few as seven of them accepted services.

The city council previously authorized a $1.08 million transfer to Ramsey County to expand emergency shelter capacity ahead of the closure of the Pig’s Eye Park encampment.

What's next:

Although well-intentioned, St. Paul also currently faces a $26 million budget deficit that leaders will need to grapple with looking ahead.