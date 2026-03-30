Minnesota spring burning restrictions begin: 32 counties at wildfire risk

article

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in 32 counties starting Monday, March 30. Restrictions are due to increased wildfire risk from warm, dry weather. No permits for burning brush or yard waste will be issued until further notice.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday open burning restrictions are set to take effect across much of Minnesota as wildfire risk climbs with warmer, drier weather.

Spring burning restrictions now in effect across 32 Minnesota counties

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will restrict open burning of vegetative debris in 32 counties starting Monday, March 30, due to higher wildfire risk. These counties include:

Aitkin

Anoka

Beltrami South

Benton

Cass

Chisago

Clay

Crow Wing

Douglas

Grant

Hennepin

Hubbard

Isanti

Itasca

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Norman

Otter Tail

Pine

Pope

Ramsey

Sherburne

Stearns

Stevens

Todd, Traverse

Wadena

Washington

Wilkin

Wright

No permits for burning brush or yard waste will be issued in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. The DNR says these steps are necessary as "wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

The DNR encourages residents to consider other ways to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking brush to a local collection site. More information is available on the DNR’s composting for woodland owners webpage. The DNR notes that people are responsible for more than 90% of wildfires in Minnesota.

If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damages and the costs of putting out the wildfire. Burning restrictions will be updated as conditions change. For the latest information on fire risk and burning restrictions, Minnesotans can check the DNR’s statewide wildfire danger and burning restrictions webpage.

Wildfire danger in dry conditions

Why you should care:

Wildfires can spread quickly in dry, warm spring conditions, putting homes, property and natural resources at risk. The DNR’s restrictions aim to prevent wildfires before they start and keep communities safe. The DNR stresses that following these restrictions is not only important for safety, but also required by law. Violators may be held responsible for any damage or suppression costs if a fire gets out of control. Residents are urged to stay informed and use safe alternatives for yard waste management until the burning ban is lifted.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the burning restrictions will be lifted, as they depend on changing weather and vegetation conditions.