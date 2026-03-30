Minnesota spring burning restrictions begin: 32 counties at wildfire risk
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday open burning restrictions are set to take effect across much of Minnesota as wildfire risk climbs with warmer, drier weather.
Spring burning restrictions now in effect across 32 Minnesota counties
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will restrict open burning of vegetative debris in 32 counties starting Monday, March 30, due to higher wildfire risk. These counties include:
- Aitkin
- Anoka
- Beltrami South
- Benton
- Cass
- Chisago
- Clay
- Crow Wing
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hennepin
- Hubbard
- Isanti
- Itasca
- Kanabec
- Mille Lacs
- Morrison
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Pine
- Pope
- Ramsey
- Sherburne
- Stearns
- Stevens
- Todd, Traverse
- Wadena
- Washington
- Wilkin
- Wright
No permits for burning brush or yard waste will be issued in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. The DNR says these steps are necessary as "wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.
The DNR encourages residents to consider other ways to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking brush to a local collection site. More information is available on the DNR’s composting for woodland owners webpage. The DNR notes that people are responsible for more than 90% of wildfires in Minnesota.
If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damages and the costs of putting out the wildfire. Burning restrictions will be updated as conditions change. For the latest information on fire risk and burning restrictions, Minnesotans can check the DNR’s statewide wildfire danger and burning restrictions webpage.
Wildfire danger in dry conditions
Why you should care:
Wildfires can spread quickly in dry, warm spring conditions, putting homes, property and natural resources at risk. The DNR’s restrictions aim to prevent wildfires before they start and keep communities safe. The DNR stresses that following these restrictions is not only important for safety, but also required by law. Violators may be held responsible for any damage or suppression costs if a fire gets out of control. Residents are urged to stay informed and use safe alternatives for yard waste management until the burning ban is lifted.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear when the burning restrictions will be lifted, as they depend on changing weather and vegetation conditions.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.