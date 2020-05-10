Shooting leaves 1 injured in Albert Lea, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

According to officials, at about 3:41 p.m., police received a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Gene Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to the victim at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. The suspects are believed to be known to the victim.

If you have information related to this incident, contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.