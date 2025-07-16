Sen. Smith admitted to hospital in Washington, D.C., 'out of an abundance of caution'
article
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith will spend Wednesday night at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on the advice of a Capitol physician.
Tina Smith admitted to hospital
What they're saying:
The senator "started to not feel well" while working in the Capitol on Wednesday, her staff said in a social media post.
She then went to a Capitol physician who recommended more thorough examinations for her at George Washington University Hospital.
Staff say Sen. Smith is being kept at the hospital overnight "out of an abundance of caution."
The post, attributed to the senator's staff, can be viewed below:
