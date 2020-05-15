Rochester, Minnesota house party linked to more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

Public health officials say more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County are liked to a house party that took place in Rochester, Minnesota in recent weeks.

According to Olmsted County Public Health, a total of 17 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were associated with the party in mid-April. The infected people then brought the virus to other households and workplaces, but no further transmission has occurred. The last known case linked to the house party was reported three weeks ago.

Public health officials are crediting the work of contact tracers and case investigators in helping stop further spread of this virus in the community, saying they identified the situation early, contacted individuals and put interventions in place to stop transmission.

“The story of the ‘house party’ demonstrates the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and the ease of which someone can spread the virus to other," Olmstead County Public Health officials said in a news release. “It underscores the importance of physical distancing, including avoiding gathering in large groups, to control spread of COVID-19.”



With Minnesota’s stay-at-home restrictions loosening on Monday, health officials are reminding people to continue to practice good hygiene, avoid large gatherings, stay home when feeling ill and continue to practice social distancing in public settings and wear a mask to protect others.