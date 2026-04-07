'Greatest Show on Earth' returns to Minnesota for first time in 20 years

The Brief Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey return to St. Paul from October 22–25, 2026 at Grand Casino Arena. The re-imagined circus features "high-flying stunts, acrobatics and interactive family fun." Tickets are on sale now, with $15 kids tickets and exclusive pre-sale access for Ringling Insiders.



"The Greatest Show On Earth" is coming back to the Twin Cities, bringing a brand-new circus experience to St. Paul this October.

Circus returns to the Twin Cities

What we know:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth will run at Grand Casino Arena from October 22–25, 2026.

The show is said to offer a two-hour live talent showcase featuring world-class acts, heart-pounding stunts and immersive moments for families.

The show’s return marks the first time in more than two decades that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will perform in the Twin Cities, promising a "fast-paced, high-energy experience for a new generation."

According to a press release, the show includes "a high-speed bicycle troupe, powerful Mongolian acrobats, a vibrant Latin dance group, and fan-favorite characters like Bailey the Robo Pup."

What they're saying:

"This action-packed modern circus is filled with heart-pounding stunts, incredible acrobats, and immersive family moments that keep children of all ages fully engaged," according to a press release.

Dig deeper:

The re-imagined Greatest Show On Earth features iconic acts like the Double Wheel of Destiny, where performers leap and jump rope on massive moving wheels high above the ground, and breathtaking trapeze artists performing perfectly timed, heart-racing passes.

Families can take advantage of $15 kids tickets, and also sign up to become Ringling Insiders for early ticket access and a special pre-sale code before public sales open Tuesday, April 14.



Times for the shows can be found below:

Thursday, Oct. 22 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 – 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.