Police: Man shoots himself during traffic stop in New Ulm, dies at hospital

A man reportedly shot himself Tuesday night following an altercation with police officers who had pulled him over for a traffic stop in New Ulm, Minnesota. He died early Wednesday morning at a Twin Cities hospital, police say.

At 8:13 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the 500 block of 7th South Street for a traffic violation, according to the New Ulm Police Department. During the encounter, police said the driver became noncompliant and then combative.

According to police, the man pulled out his own handgun and shot himself.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police say all officers on scene were wearing body cameras that recorded the event. Those images are being analyzed and will not be released at this time, according to a release.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.