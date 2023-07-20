Pleasant Prairie police 'critical incident' during prisoner transport

article

Pleasant Prairie police officers were involved in a "critical incident" while taking a prisoner to the Kenosha County Jail on Thursday, July 20.

Police did not immediately expand on what occurred, saying that no further information would be made available on Thursday.

As of 6:30 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area near 54th and Sheridan Road.

Pleasant Prairie police 'critical incident'

Police said there is no threat to the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pleasant Prairie police said Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department were assisting them.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating this.