Pedestrian hit, killed in Duluth, Minnesota Monday morning

Duluth
A woman was hit and killed near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Ninth Street in Duluth, Minnesota Monday morning. ( FOX 21 Duluth )

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Duluth, Minnesota early Monday morning.  

According to the Duluth Police Department, the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was walking down the centerline on 6th Avenue East near the intersection with 9th Street around 6 a.m. when the crash occurred. 

Authorities transported the woman to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Her identity has not been released. 

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 