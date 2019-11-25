Pedestrian hit, killed in Duluth, Minnesota Monday morning

article

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Duluth, Minnesota early Monday morning.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was walking down the centerline on 6th Avenue East near the intersection with 9th Street around 6 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Authorities transported the woman to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Her identity has not been released.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.