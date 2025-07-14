Paraglider strikes power line, crashes into river: Video

The Brief A paraglider struck a power line and crashed into the Red River in North Dakota. The incident, which happened July 8, was captured on video. The paraglider wasn't hurt.



A paraglider struck a power line and crashed into the Red River in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Paraglider crash caught on video

Local perspective:

Video, filmed by Dusty Howlett, shows the moment the paraglider hit a power line and fell into the river. The parachute hit the power line, causing a spark and an echoing boom.

"Whoa, oh no!" Howlett yelled on the video as the paraglider crashed.

The Grand Forks Herald reports the paraglider was not injured.

The incident happened on July 8.