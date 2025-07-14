Expand / Collapse search

Paraglider strikes power line, crashes into river: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 14, 2025 11:18am CDT
North Dakota
FOX 9
Paraglider strikes power line

Paraglider strikes power line

A paraglider struck a power line and fell into the Red River in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Video captured the moment the paraglider's parachute hit the power lines, causing a spark, before crashing into the river. The paraglider wasn't injured.

The Brief

    • A paraglider struck a power line and crashed into the Red River in North Dakota.
    • The incident, which happened July 8, was captured on video.
    • The paraglider wasn't hurt.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (FOX 9) - A paraglider struck a power line and crashed into the Red River in Grand Forks, North Dakota. 

Paraglider crash caught on video

Local perspective:

Video, filmed by Dusty Howlett, shows the moment the paraglider hit a power line and fell into the river. The parachute hit the power line, causing a spark and an echoing boom. 

"Whoa, oh no!" Howlett yelled on the video as the paraglider crashed. 

The Grand Forks Herald reports the paraglider was not injured.

The incident happened on July 8. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Dusty Howlett via Storyful and the Grand Forks Herald. 

North DakotaViral