P-22: LA's celebrity mountain lion captured after days-long search, deaths of 2 dogs

LOS ANGELES - P-22, the mountain lion at the center of a days-long search across Los Angeles, has been captured.

California's Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed P-22 was captured and tranquilized before transporting the big cat to a wild animal care facility. The capture comes just days after state officials announced they will start looking for P-22.

The animal was initially wanted by California's Fish and Wildlife Department after killing a leashed dog in the Hollywood Hills area in Mid-November and attacking a Chihuahua in Silver Lake last week. 

P-22 was first documented by the Griffith Park Connectivity study in 2012. Prior to the Fall of 2022, the big cat was never accused of killing any pets. A Koala from the Griffith Park Zoo was found mauled to death in 2016, and while P-22's collar showed he was in the area, he was never officially blamed for the animal's death.

P-22 captured

P-22, the mountain lion at the center of a days-long search across Los Angeles, has been captured. PHOTO: California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission is considering a new wildlife district proposal that would be aimed at saving the dwindling population of wildlife. It would protect wildlife in the hills between Griffith Park and the 405 Freeway.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.