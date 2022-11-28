One dead after Palmer Township crash Sunday night

A vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a ditch embankment left one dead in Palmer Township Sunday night.

According to sheriff Joel Brott, the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street Southeast and 110th Avenue.

A vehicle driven by James Neumann, 41, was traveling east on 17th Street when it approached the ‘T’ intersection of 110th Avenue. The vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into the ditch embankment, according to Brott.

Neumann was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.