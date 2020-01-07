'No Hate, No Fear': Gov. Walz joins solidarity event for Minnesota's Jewish community

Hundreds gathered Tuesday night at Temple Israel for a solidarity event standing against recent anti-Semitic attacks and other hate crimes that have happened across the nation.

The event was called “No Hate, No Fear.”

People from different faiths joined Gov. Tim Walz and other local leaders at the synagogue for a discussion on peace, solidarity and faith.

In light of recent events, many people in Minnesota’s Jewish community have looked for ways they can stand against the uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.

Gov. Walz said the most important way to battle hate is to stand united.

“It’s a show of solidarity,” Walz said. “It’s to show there’s no hate or no fear, and I think as we’ve seen an increase in hate crimes - specifically antisemitism - it’s critically important that these don’t go unchallenged.”

Leaders at the Temple say they have not seen any specific targeted threats against their congregation, but always have many layers of security in place.