New Minnesota laws set to go into effect in August: Here's what's new

Starting August 1, a new set of laws will go into effect in Minnesota. Here are some of the most notable changes.

Interlock devices for repeat DWI offenders

Under a bill approved this year following the tragic crash at the Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park, repeat drunk-driving offenders will face new requirements for interlock devices.

Interlock devices are attached to a vehicle's ignition system, requiring a driver to blow an alcohol breath test before the vehicle can start.

The new law extends the "lookback" period for prior offenses from 10 years to 20 years. It also expands the law to include criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation offenses to count toward interlock eligibility.

The law also delays the $680 license reinstatement payment required for an interlock. Previously, the money had to be paid before a driver started with an interlock device.

Under the new law, the fee needs to be paid before reinstatement of the driver's standard license.

Housing cooperatives regulation

A new law taking effect on Aug. 1 sets rules governing housing cooperatives.

A housing cooperative is a group of residents that join together to buy a building which they manage themselves versus having a landlord.

The new law sets rules on a wide range of basic issues for co-ops, including organizing the co-op, setting bylaws, creating occupancy agreements, selling the property and dissolving the co-op.

Garbage trucks can drive faster

A new law will raise the maximum speed limit for uncovered trash and debris vehicles and vehicles hauling livestock. The speed limit will increase from 30 mph to 35 mph.

Housing protections for training service dogs

A law approved this legislative session will give new housing protections for people with service animals in training.

Among the changes, a person with a service dog in training will be granted the same access to housing accommodation as a person with a trained animal. A landlord is also not allowed to charge a tenant for a service dog in training. Landlords and homeowners associations can require a tenant to provide certification from the organization overseeing the training.

According to the legislature's public information office, there are 1,000 volunteers statewide that help train service animals, but some who want to train can't because of homeowners association restrictions.

Criminal background checks for strip clubs, massage parlors

A bill signed into law last May will allow cities and counties to perform background checks using national databases when reviewing business license applications for strip clubs and "adult entertainment" businesses and massage parlors.

The city or county will be allowed to submit the applicant's information to the BCA. The BCA will run Minnesota criminal history checks and be allowed to send the applicant's fingerprints to the FBI for a national background check. The city or county can use this information to make a decision about granting the license.

Confidentiality for restorative justice programs

A new law will allow for some limited confidentiality for communications in restorative justice plans, similar to protections for attorneys and clients and doctors and patients.

Restorative justice programs give offenders an opportunity to meet with victims of their crimes to talk about the impact the offense caused.

The new law allows participants to "share honest information" about the case "without the fear the information could be used against them," the legislature's public information office explains. Under the new law, participants in these programs will be prohibited from discussing communications, documents, or other information used during the program.

The law, however, doesn't prevent mandatory reporters from disclosing violations against children or vulnerable adults.